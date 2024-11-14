Cardinals Advised To Send $87.5 Million All-Star To Astros
Could the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros link up on a blockbuster trade this winter?
St. Louis has plenty of big pieces that could be on the move. Houston is looking for offense after an unexpected and underwhelming 2024 season. The Cardinals and Astros could be intriguing trade partners.
The Cardinals are going to be looking for ways to trim payroll even more and a player to watch over the next few months is All-Star Willson Contreras. He has a no-trade clause and made it known that he wants to stay but he always could change his mind.
If he does decide that he's open to a move, MLB.com's Will Will Leitch suggested the Astros as a possible trade fit.
"Theoretically, this would seem to be off the table, now that the Cardinals have announced that Contreras will move out from behind the plate to first base (and designated hitter)," Leitch said. "But just about everything involving Contreras has been in flux, through no fault of his own, since he signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to go to St. Louis before the 2023 season. Why should this be any different?
"If made available, Contreras would instantly become one of the best upgrades in the sport -- a catcher who can rake, is better behind the plate than he’s given credit for, and, don’t forget, a World Series champion and intense competitor. His bat plays anywhere, regardless. (The San Diego Padres) would be a lovely place for him to land, as would Houston, a team he almost signed with rather than the Cardinals in the first place."
The Cardinals have some tough choices to make over the next few months.
