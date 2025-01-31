Cardinals Should Bring Back $11 Million Former All-Star As Bullpen Piece
The St. Louis Cardinals have done absolutely nothing this offseason in terms of addressing their roster. They've been looking for ways to trade Nolan Arenado, but haven't been able to offload him.
Now, the Cardinals are looking at being stuck with him and unable to address other areas of the roster due to payroll constraints. However, if they are able to trade Arenado, one area they could look to address is their bullpen.
Reliever Andrew Kittredge has departed, but interestingly, former All-Star Lance Lynn is drawing interest as a potential closer, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Perhaps the Cardinals could re-sign him and make him a setup man to Ryan Helsley.
"Lynn said he is “intrigued” by the possibility of getting the final three outs. Years ago, he recalls Tony La Russa, his former manager with the St. Louis Cardinals, telling him, 'you have closer mentality,'" Rosenthal wrote. "Lynn, whose competitive streak is well-established, said, 'I’m not surprised that it’s something that around the league people see.'"
The Cardinals are a team that could use bullpen help. Lynn went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA last year in 23 starts. But perhaps it's time for him to transition to a new role. This makes St. Louis an interesting possibility for a return.
Lynn is the last active player from their 2011 World Series roster, and he pitched in relief during St. Louis' run to the championship. In a way, it could be poetic justice for Lynn to start and finish his career as a reliever.
