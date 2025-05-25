Cardinals Should Bring In Breakout Tigers Pitcher
It seems like the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals are destined to come together on a blockbuster trade this season. The Tigers could look to acquire either Nolan Arenado (if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause for Detroit) or Ryan Helsley this season.
But who would the Cardinals want in return?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested pitching prospect Troy Melton was the most likely Tigers player to be traded this season.
"Troy Melton struggled to the tune of a 5.10 ERA in 23 starts at Double-A Erie in 2024, but he has reeled in the home run rate and slashed that ERA down to 3.14 through eight appearances this season, while maintaining his 10.0 K/9 rate," Miller wrote. "He's not their top pitching prospect, but he does have potential. And the Tigers potentially could turn him into a short-term solution to their third base woes."
Though Miller didn't link Melton to the Cardinals, the fit would make sense, especially if the Cardinals are going to cut ties with Arenado or Helsley.
Melton would be a solid addition to the Cardinals' pitching prospects. St. Louis will likely cut ties with veteran pitchers Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas, either at the trade deadline or when the season ends and will need to replace these two with prospect arms.
Melton, 24, has been excellent in nine Double-A starts this season. He holds an ERA of 3.55 while striking out over a batter an inning. He's likely due for a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.
The righty wouldn't be enough to land Helsley, but he could be a key piece in a blockbuster deal.
