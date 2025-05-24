Cardinals Should Bring In Talented Dodgers Prospect In Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals need to add more controllable pitching talent this season. St. Louis is likely building for the future and it won't include expiring pitchers like Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas.
As a result, the Cardinals need to load up on young pitching talent this season and they could do so in a huge trade.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers could trade pitching prospect Nick Frasso. Though Miller doesn't connect Frasso to the Cardinals, St. Louis would be the perfect landing spot for the star prospect.
"But after he missed the entire 2024 season to recover from shoulder surgery, the 26-year-old right hander has spent the first few weeks of this season building up his stamina at Triple-A Oklahoma City, going north of 80 pitches in each of his last two outings," Miller wrote. "Physically, he's just about ready for his big-league debut, but whether he has the goods to become a part of the Dodgers rotation is questionable at best, his level of dominance on the mound nowhere near what it was pre-surgery. Certainly worthy of a flyer for a lot of other teams, though."
Frasso could be the headliner in a deal that sends somebody like Ryan Helsley or Fedde to the Dodgers. The Cardinals could benefit quite a bit from adding such a talented young pitcher to their farm system.
While Frasso hasn't been the same player since being injured, he's still working his way back to full strength. The righty has been dominant for most of his minor league career, so there's no reason to think this surgery is going to backtrack his entire career.
