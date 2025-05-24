MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals 'Fed Up' With Veteran Star
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season.
Through 47 games, he's slashing .243/.313/.392 with an OPS right around .700. His defense has been great, but he's been quite streaky at the plate.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points recently suggested the Cardinals and their fans were "fed up" with Arenado amid his slow start to the season.
"To state the obvious, both the Cardinals and their fan base are fed up with Nolan Arenado. The former All-Star is being shopped by St. Louis on the trade market," Howell wrote. "Unfortunately for them, nobody has entertained the conversation just yet. As the trade deadline inches closer, though, that could change as teams search for a veteran to put their squad over the top.
"To his credit, Arenado is one of the Cardinals’ most well-rounded hitters. However, his .242 average is a bit low and he has only hit five home runs on the season. One of those sealed a win for St. Louis, but fans have come to realize that he isn’t producing as much as he has in the past."
The Cardinals would likely still trade the veteran infielder if they could get any team to bite on a deal. At this point, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen unless Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause for more teams.
Whether Cardinals fans are fed up or not, they're going to be left to deal with the veteran star because his contract has him locked in for a few more seasons. At least he's playing high level defense at the hot corner.
More MLB: Cardinals $7.5 Million Star At Center Of Trade Buzz