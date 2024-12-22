Cardinals Should Go After Cheap 6-Time All-Star In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals may not be looking to add any huge free agents this offseason, but that doesn't mean they won't be competitive in 2025.
St. Louis is going to lower its payroll and it seems like a near guarantee that star third baseman Nolan Arenado will be traded. While this is the case, it also has been reported that the Cardinals aren't fully rebuilding.
If the Cardinals don't fully tear down the roster and enter the 2025 season with most of the roster intact aside from Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, they should be able to at least compete in the vulnerable National League Central division.
One way that the Cardinals could add some talent without spending a lot would be by signing six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez.
He's someone that doesn't have any defensive upside any longer and is strictly a designated hitter. He could fill the role well for the Cardinals after hitting 16 home runs and driving in 69 runs in 2024 with the New York Mets.
Martinez earned his sixth All-Star nod in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers when he hit 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs. He's now 37 years old so he surely won't cost much. Spotrac is projecting him to receive a one-year, $9 million deal this offseason. The Cardinals certainly should consider a deal of that nature if they want to at least be competitive in 2025.
