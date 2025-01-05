Cardinals Should Have Eyes On Projected $1.7 Million Fan-Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals don't need to make a huge investment if they want to at least be competitive in the National League Central in 2025.
St. Louis does have a lot of talent despite there being rumblings that the team is looking to "reset" the organization. The Cardinals won 83 games in 2024 and finished tied for second in the National League Central.
It seems like the Cardinals are going to make some big changes this offseason, including possibly a trade involving Nolan Arenado. If the Cardinals want to add any pieces this offseason, they should be strategic about it. St. Louis should be looking into landing veterans on cheap deals with upside.
One who should be on their radar is former All-Star Jose Iglesias. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and slashed .337/.381/.448 in 85 games played. Iglesias is a 12-year big league veteran who can play all over the infield. Last year, he saw time at second base, shortstop, and third base. That is the type of player that could be of use for the Cardinals.
St. Louis has a lot of talent, but adding a veteran utility man like Iglesias certainly could help. He's very good on the field and also has been great in clubhouses throughout his career. Iglesias is someone who certainly could help on the field, but also just be a big piece to have around the team's young players to help guide them. Plus, he's projected to land just a $1.7 million deal. This should be a move for St. Louis.
