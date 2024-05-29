Cardinals Should 'Keep An Eye' On White Sox Ace As Possible Trade Candidate
What will the St. Louis Cardinals do around the trade deadline?
The deadline is about two months away and there are sure to be plenty of rumors and speculation ahead of it. St. Louis seemed poised to be sellers but now is one of the hottest teams in baseball and could end up being buyers instead.
There still is plenty of time left until the deadline and anything could happen. If the Cardinals look to add, bringing in another starting pitcher could make sense. St. Louis added three hurlers in free agency but still could use another one -- especially with Steven Matz currently injured.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold was asked who could make sense as a trade target for the Cardinals and floated Chicago White Sox ace Erick Fedde as an option.
"(The Miami Marlins) have taken a position of being open for any conversation," Goold said. "Keep an eye on Erick Fedde. That's a compelling move for a contender to chase."
Fedde has been fantastic so far this season for the White Sox. The 31-year-old has made 11 starts so far this season and has a 2.80 ERA and 58-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
The veteran signed a team-friendly deal with Chicago this past offseason and could make sense for the Cardinals in large part because he also is under contract for the 2025 season. St. Louis could use another hurler and Fedde would make a lot of sense.
