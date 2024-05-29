Cardinals Superstar Still Mentioned As Trade Option Despite Recent Hot Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
St. Louis currently is in third place in the National League Central with a 26-27 record and has won six of its last seven games. If the Cardinals can keep up this level of play, there is no chance they will sell ahead of the trade deadline.
The Cardinals are just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot and can make up the ground if they stay hot. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott still mentioned star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as someone who could be "up for grabs" this summer.
"Now for a second straight season, the Cardinals look like a non-competitive entity in the NL Central," Scott said. "Two seasons removed from an MVP season, Paul Goldschmidt is better served in a place where he can play meaningful games.
"The 36-year-old is also set to become a free agent this offseason, making an ideal rental for a potential buyer...It won't surprise anyone to see Goldschmidt go and it likely won't take a ton to land him. Keep an eye on whether Nolan Arenado waives his no-trade clause to also join a contender."
Goldschmidt had a disastrous start to the season but has turned things around of late. The veteran first baseman has clubbed five home runs, driven in 11 runs, and slashed .308/.357/.600 over his last 15 games.
If he can keep up that level of play and the Cardinals continue to find ways to win games, don't be surprised if he sticks around with the team at least throughout the summer.
