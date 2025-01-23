Cardinals Should Make Bold Move For All-Star Hurler Shockingly Cut By NL East Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to reducing payroll this winter but with Opening Day steadily approaching, perhaps they should consider exploring some options.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said at last weekend's Winter Warm-Up that adding a productive right-handed bat and some bullpen depth might be in the franchise's forecast this winter.
Perhaps St. Louis should consider making a move for a former reliever from a National League East rival's bullpen whose market is heating up.
"With numerous free-agent relievers coming off the board recently, right-hander Kyle Finnegan’s market has picked up significantly," FanSided's Robert Murray reported Thursday. "Finnegan, 33, was surprisingly non-tendered by the (Washington) Nationals after recording a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves last season."
Finnegan has logged a 22-26 record with a 3.56 ERA, 288-to-117 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.32 WHIP throughout his five-year career with the Nationals.
Despite being a key member of the Nationals' bullpen, Finnegan was cut this past Nov. as Washington didn't want to pay the expected salary increase for his final year of arbitration.
The right-handed pitcher's projected market value is roughly $25 million over a two-year deal, translating to nearly $12.5 million annually, according to Spotrac.
With the Cardinals rebuilding and looking to reduce payroll, it seems doubtful they'd spend $12 million on a reliever. However, after losing All-Star pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the Baltimore Orioles, perhaps Finnegan could fill the void in the bullpen.
