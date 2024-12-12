Cardinals Should Poach Dodgers $8 Million All-Star Before Someone Else Can
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to completely tear down the roster, they should consider adding some cheap pieces in the near future.
Free agent contracts have been massive so far this offseason. Blake Snell started the free agency frenzy with a $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, Juan Soto got a mammoth $765 million deal with the New York Mets and Max Fried got $218 million from the New York Yankees.
Even mid-tier contracts have been high with Nathan Eovaldi landing a three-year, $75 million deal to return to the Texas Rangers.
It doesn't sound like the Cardinals want to fully tear things down aside from maybe a trade involving Nolan Arenado. Even without Arenado, the Cardinals have enough talent to be competitive in the National League Central. Adding one more starter would help, though.
Because of this, the Cardinals should pursue Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star Walker Buehler before any more massive contracts are handed out. Buehler is just 30 years old and when he's healthy, has true ace potential.
He was forced to miss the 2023 season and struggled in the 2024 regular season. But, he returned to form in the postseason. Buehler is someone likely to land a short-term, prove-it deal this offseason. With each passing day as players fly off the market, the price will only increase. He made $8 million in 2024 and likely will get more now. St. Louis should jump in and add him before someone else can.
