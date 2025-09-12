Cardinals Should Pursue Former All-Star Looking To Rebuild Value After 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have been failed by their starting pitching this season. Not one of their current five starters has an ERA below four, which has cost them a lot of games and put extra stress on the bullpen. Under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who will take over for John Mozeliak at the end of the season, they'll need to be more active this coming winter.
They aren't looking to contend next year, but they need to fill spots in their starting rotation, especially if Sonny Gray is traded.
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, who was drafted by the Cardinals and traded to the Miami Marlins in the Marcell Ozuna deal, will be a free agent after a down year. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the top 25 free agents. Perhaps the Cardinals could buy low on him after a tough season.
Could Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
"There is no question Gallen has cost himself a sizable chunk of money with his disappointing 2025 season, but he has taken steps toward rebuilding some value with a 2.83 ERA in 47.2 innings and six quality starts since the beginning of August. He just turned 30 at the beginning of August, so age is a chip in his favor," Reuter wrote.
In 30 starts this season, Gallen has gone 11-14 and posted a 4.84 ERA. He has a 1.277 WHIP and has punched out 157 batters over 174 2/3 innings of work.
His strikeout rate is down, and he isn't quite the same pitcher he was when he was a Cy Young contender and even helped Arizona get to the World Series in 2023, but he still has a strong track record and could significantly boost the Cardinals rotation if signed.
He'll certainly cost less after a rough 2025 season, which could play right into St. Louis' favor, as they typically don't spend big on starting pitching. But he could still be a solid addition for St. Louis that can eat innings and generate swings and misses.
He'll likely need a year to rebuild his value and then hit the market again after 2026, but it might be worth giving him a look as the Cardinals try to navigate the next offseason. We'll see if he ends up on their radar.
More MLB: This Under-The-Radar Prospect Could Be Cardinals' Next Breakout Star