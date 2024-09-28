Cardinals Should Pursue International Sensation This Winter To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals need to upgrade their rotation this winter to have a fighting chance at contending next season.
It's been rumored that the Cardinals won't prioritize the playoffs in 2025 but that's hard to believe given the emotional state of St. Louis' fanbase. If the front office can find a way to stay competitive next year, they will likely seize the opportunity.
A potential avenue the Cardinals could travel down to increase their chances of winning next season involves an international phenom, who could be available to sign this winter.
"The next potential big name who could come stateside is Rōki Sasaki," The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma wrote Friday. "The righty will turn 23 in November, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be posted this winter. If he does, Sasaki wouldn’t be a normal free agent like (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto and his salary would be restricted by the international free agent rules, limiting him to a bonus under $10 million."
The soon-to-be 23-year-old has posted a 28-15 record with a 2.12 ERA, 495-to-88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 0.90 WHIP throughout his four-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan.
"Sasaki has been throwing a triple-digit fastball since he was 17," Sharma continued. "He’s been a sensation since then, having become one of the most famous athletes out of Japan and his potential arrival in the U.S. would arguably be the most anticipated since Shohei Ohtani."
Considering the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto last winter in a highly competitive bidding war, it is intriguing to read that Sasaki is the most significant player to come out of Japan.
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Sasaki as a potential suitor, with Shota Imanaga being a catalyst for the move. Perhaps the Cardinals could use Lars Nootbaar, who has Japanese heritage, to reel in the highly coveted fireballer.
