Cardinals Should Sign Dodgers Star After Devin Williams, Kyle Tucker Trades
Well, things changed in the National League Central on Friday.
As of the morning, none of the teams in the division really had made any big moves yet in the offseason. It had been a pretty quiet offseason in the National League Central but that no longer is the case.
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes. The Chicago Cubs responded by pulling off arguably the biggest trade of the offseason so far by plucking Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
How will the St. Louis Cardinals respond? If the Cardinals aren't completely rebuilding the roster with an eye for the future, then they should do something. There are a lot of players still out there in free agency who could help and the Cardinals should at least give Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández a call.
He is one of the best offensive players remaining on the open market and is projected to land a three-year, $71 million deal. That isn't too big of a deal when you consider the fact that he was an All-Star in 2024 and launched 33 home runs while driving in 99 runs.
The most likely option for Hernández seems to be a return to Los Angeles, but the Cardinals should still try. The Brewers and Cubs are making big moves, why not the Cardinals? The Cardinals and Cubs had the same record in 2024 and weren't far apart from each other before the Tucker deal. That no longer is the case if the Cardinals don't make a big move themselves.
