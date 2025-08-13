Cardinals Should Target 2x All-Star Closer Looking To Rebuild Stock For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals seem to have finally embraced their rebuild. They sold at the trade deadline, sending rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz to contending ballclubs. They are 61-60 and four games back in the National League Wild Card race, while also sitting 15 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
This offseason, Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. He'll have his work cut out for him as he tries to fix the Cardinals over the next few years. Even with the Cardinals out of contention for this year and likely next year, there are moves he can make to improve the 2026 roster.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists Devin Williams as an impending free agent with his stock down. With that it mind, perhaps the Cardinals could take a chance on him to replace Ryan Helsley.
Could Cardinals target St. Louis native to boost bullpen?
"Williams' track record remains the same, and thus remains impressive on account of his NL Rookie of the Year from 2020 and All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023," Rymer wrote.
"And yet, few (if any) pending free agents have crushed their stock as much as he has. It would seem Pete Alonso has done to him what Albert Pujols once did to Brad Lidge, as Williams has already given up more runs this year than he did across 2022, 2023 and 2024 combined."
The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 5.60 ERA in 49 appearances and has recorded 17 saves with the New York Yankees in 2025. He was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.
Williams is actually a native of St. Louis, having graduated from Hazelwood West High School in 2013. He made his Major League debut in 2019, was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2020, has been named to the All-Star team twice and has even earned two Reliever of the Year Awards.
His track record is still strong, but with his struggles in New York, his stock has certainly fallen, which could actually put him right in the Cardinals preferred price range. They could take a chance on him as a buy-low option and give him a short-term deal to prove himself and rebuild his value before returning to free agency.
