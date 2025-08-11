Cardinals Should Target 2x All-Star Closer To Replace Ryan Helsley This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a little momentum going after picking up series wins against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and National League Central rival Chicago Cubs. They are still longshots to reach the postseason, but they have at least played a little spoiler in recent games.
This offseason, John Mozeliak will step down and give way to new President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom. Things will certainly be different with a new voice at the helm. The Cardinals are rebuilding, but that doesn't mean that they can't or won't make certain moves that impact the Major League roster for 2026.
Cliff Williams of Redbird Rants made a list of three potential relief pitchers St. Louis could target this coming offseason. Among them was New York Yankees closer and two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams.
Could Cardinals Bring St. Louis Native Home?
"After a down season with the Yankees, where he struggled with a high ERA and was even temporarily demoted from the closer role, Williams's value may have dipped a bit. This could present a very real 'buy-low' opportunity for the Cardinals to gain an elite talent at a more manageable price than his past performance would have commanded," Williams wrote.
Williams, a two-time All-Star is a St. Louis native. The 30-year-old graduated from Hazelwood West High School and was later drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.
He spent the first six seasons of his career in Milwaukee, where he was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020 and became one of Major League Baseball's most elite relievers, setting up Josh Hader and later taking over the closer's role after Hader was sent to the San Diego Padres.
Williams has posted a 5.60 ERA in 49 appearances with the Yankees this summer, so his value has likely taken a hit. Perhaps he could be had on a less expensive one-year deal, and if the rebuilding Cardinals are out of contention by the trade deadline in 2026, Williams could potentially be dealt to a contending club.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Cardinals operate, but with spending likely limited, Williams could be a buy-low option for St. Louis as they try to piece together a new bullpen for 2026 and beyond.
A homecoming could certainly benefit the veteran right-hander.
