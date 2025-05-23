Cardinals Should Target Dodgers Top Prospect In Huge Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are bound to come together on a blockbuster trade this season.
The Cardinals have trade chips like Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, and Sonny Gray who could catch the Dodgers' attention. Of the four, the most realistic options are Fedde and Helsley considering the Dodgers need pitching and these two are on expiring contracts. Arenado could eventually work considering he's reportedly confirmed he would waive his no-trade clause for a deal to Los Angeles.
But when looking at these potential trades, it's important to highlight who the Cardinals could ask for in return. Potentially the best name on the list of trade chips from the Dodgers is former top prospect Bobby Miller.
Miller was excellent in 2023 before being bad in 2024 and struggling this season. The flamethrower has a 4.63 ERA in Triple-A and an 18.00 ERA in one big league start this season.
But he could use a reset with a team like the Cardinals. Bringing him to St. Louis would give him a fresh start with a new team and new coaching ideas. He's unlikely to find regular playing time in Los Angeles, even with all the pitching injuries, so a trade is seemingly imminent at this point.
If all else fails, Miller could take the same path as Athletics closer Mason Miller. The Athletics closer was a starting pitcher, but struggled a bit, and the team moved him to the bullpen where he's shined. The aforementioned Dodgers pitcher has a similar arsenal with a dominant fastball.
Either way, (Bobby) Miller should be the first name the Cardinals ask for in any trade negotiations with the Dodgers.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $81 Million Star In Massive Trade