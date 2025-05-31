Cardinals Should Trade $7.5 Million Pitcher To Injury-Riddled Braves
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very tough decision to make with veteran pitcher Erick Fedde. The decision revolves around whether or not the Cardinals should trade the right hander this season.
Fedde's on an expiring contract and isn't expected to return to St. Louis after this season. But he's been solid and the Cardinals are winning a lot this year. There are arguments for both sides.
But if the Cardinals look to trade him, they could find the perfect suitor in form of the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves have been fighting injury woes and some offensive struggles all season, but they were recently dealt the toughest blow yet. Young pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver was diagnosed with a torn UCL and is set to miss the rest of this season and a bulk of next season.
Atlanta has struggled with season as a whole. Their roster desperately needs a boost and adding a reliable righty like Fedde would be a massive step in the righty direction.
The Braves could cut ties with any number of pitching prospects in their organization in order to land a few months of service from Fedde. This could help kickstart the Braves back to the postseason when the chances look slim while also pushing the Cardinals in the right direction.
St. Louis should trade Fedde because it can easily replace him with a prospect. Somebody like Tink Hence or Quinn Mathews, when they're fully built up from injury, or Michael McGreevy would slot into the Cardinals rotation in place of Fedde. This would keep the Cardinals competitive this season while also building the farm system for the future.
