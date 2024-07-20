Should Cardinals Pull Off Blockbuster Deal For Young Star At Trade Deadline?
It's almost time to see how the St. Louis Cardinals are going to handle the upcoming trade deadline.
Much has been made about the Cardinals' plans although it all has been speculation. There's no way to truly know what the Cardinals are going to do. When they were losing, it was easy to speculate that they were going to see.
Now that the Cardinals are playing better, it's easy to say that adding to the current roster makes sense. It's all speculation but soon enough it won't be. The deadline is under two weeks away and the Cardinals seemingly are in a good spot.
St. Louis buying at the deadline likely looks like adding another starter and there will be plenty out there. The Cardinals will have many choices and the real question will be whether they are willing to meet the asking price.
The Cardinals likely won't make a major splash, but there is a player out there who could be worth one. Chicago White Sox young All-Star Garrett Crochet looks like a legit No. 1 starter and is just 25 years old and yet he will be traded. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even said the chances of a trade are "high."
"The outstanding reliever-turned-starter and MLB strikeout leader (150) presumably has some innings consideration since he’s up from 12 innings to more than 100 already," Heyman said. "He’s been linked to the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Diego Padres), (Baltimore Orioles), and (New York Yankees), but one person said the Yankees 'are not that into' him. Trade chances: High."
He's young, cheap financially, and under contract for the foreseeable future. He's the type of pitcher you invest in and it's rare that someone like him becomes available at such a young age. It would cost a lot to go out and get him, but he would give the Cardinals exactly what they need.
