Cardinals Slugger Showing Glimpses Of Important Breakout
The last week has been very good for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.
Saturday was the cherry on the top as he went 2-for-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and collected three RBIs and scored another run. St. Louis scored six runs in the contests and Walker played a role in most of them.
It was a much-needed big day out of Walker and will get the most headlines due to the RBIs, but he has been great all week. Over the last week, he has appeared in five games and is 4-for-11 (.363) with two doubles, two runs scored, and 5 RBIs.
His overall numbers don’t look great for the season and right now he is slashing .203/.263/.294 with three home runs, 20 RBIs, and four doubles in 43 games played. Things have turned around, though. On May 12th, Walker was hitting .180, so he's seen a jump of over 20 points in just about two weeks.
There is plenty of time left in the season, too. People sometimes forget that Walker is just 23 years old. There aren’t too many people younger than him in Major League Baseball right now.
At his age, there are going to be struggles at times. It looks like he may have finally started to figure it out. The Cardinals already have been good in May, imagine what they look like if Walker can keep up this recent stretch consistently? Fans should have plenty of hope right now.
