Cardinals Slugger Undergoes Elbow Surgery After Breakout Season
The 2025 Major League Baseball season wasn't great for the St. Louis Cardinals, but there were a few bright spots that should have fans excited for 2026 and beyond.
One player who fits this description well is catcher/designated hitter Iván Herrera. The 25-year-old wasn't able to catch much in 2025 -- just 14 games due to nagging injuries -- but he was one of the team's biggest breakout stars overall. Herrera spent most of his time in 2025 as the team's designated hitter, although he did get some action in the outfield as well.
Overall, Herrera played in 107 games for the Cardinals in 2025 and finished the season slashing .284/.373/.464 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 43 walks, 13 doubles, and 54 runs scored. Herrera led the team with an .837 OPS and was second on the team in home runs, just one behind Willson Contreras. Herrera also was third on the team in RBIs with his 66 in just 107 games played.
All in all, it was a good year for Herrera and he established himself as someone the team should consider as a core piece moving forward. What helps his case as well is the fact that towards the end of the season, it was reported that he would be undergoing offseason elbow surgery with the hopes of returning to catching duties in 2026.
On Wednesday, Herrera took to Instagram to share a photo of himself after his surgery with a message for Cardinals fans.
"Thank you to everyone who's been checking in, showing love, and standing by me through this tough moment," Herrera said via his Instagram stories. "Surgery went well, and now the real work begins - recovery. I'm ready to put in the work every day with focus, discipline, and heart. Setbacks happen, but they don't define you - how you come back does. I'll be stronger and more motivated than ever. Can't wait to get back out there next year and do what I love. Appreciate all the prayers, messages, and support. It means everything."
The Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. There already is a surplus of catchers on the roster and coming up from the minors. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the position, especially with Herrera working his way back now as well.
