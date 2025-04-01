Cardinals Solution To Devastating Problem Is In Front Of Them
The St. Louis Cardinals are 3-1 on the young season.
It's been a great start to the season, but if were to look in the stands at Busch Stadium you would think the Cardinals were 0-4 and getting blown out each game. The Cardinals' attendance issue certainly played a role in 2024 and 2023 and has been a big talking point early in the season so far.
St. Louis faced the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and had the smallest crowd in Busch Stadium history, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The Cardinals are off to a good start this year, but that hasn't stopped fans from sending a message to ownership," Woo said. "The announced attendance of 21,206 at Busch Stadium III tonight is the smallest crowd in stadium history."
Now that's a serious problem. Cardinals fans clearly are passionate and the last few years didn't go as planned. The 2023 season was rough and then the team did take a step forward in 2024, but not as much as the organization likely hoped.
St. Louis talked about how its goal was to trim payroll and did pretty much nothing throughout the offseason. Clearly, fans have taken notice of the way the organization has operated. St. Louis is 3-1 so far this season. If the Cardinals can keep winning, the issue will solve itself and the seats will fill up. A playoff chase is one of the most exciting things in baseball. If the Cardinals can stay in contention throughout the season, it will get better.
But what does that take? It's easier said than done, but the Cardinals need to keep up this hot start and eventually add more talent -- not less- throughout the summer. The Cardinals are 3-1 and yet the team just set the record for lowest attendance. If the team struggles at all this year, that record could be broken multiple times.
The Cardinals have had an odd few years and now it seems like the team is at a crossroads but winning solves all issues.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Has Turned Heads Early For St. Louis