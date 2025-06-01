Cardinals’ Sonny Gray Reached Historic Milestone Vs. Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals got back in the win column on Saturday in impressive fashion with a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers.
Cardinals ace Sonny Gray was on the mound for his league-leading 12th start of the season and shined. Gray was lights-out against the Rangers and went seven shutout innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing just four base hits. On top of this, he only walked one batter. On the season, Gray lowered his ERA from 4.06 down to 3.65.
The Athletic’s Katie Woo shared that Gray recorded his 1,800th strikeout of his career in the Cardinals' win over Texas on Saturday.
"That's Sonny Gray's 10th strikeout of the game (his second 10+ strikeout game in his last three starts) and the 1800th strikeout of his career," Woo said. "Oh, and he's through seven scoreless innings. Carry on."
Gray is one of just 10 active pitchers who has reached 1,800 strikeouts joining Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, Yu Darvish, Aaron Nola, and Kevin Gausman. In Major League Baseball history, only 126 pitchers have reached this threshold, including Gray.
It's not a small feat and just is a sign of his dominance throughout his career to this point. Gray is in his 13th year and is 35 years old. If he continues his career beyond this season to 2026, there's a good chance he could reach 2,000 strikeouts for his career, which would move him into the top 100 of all time.
