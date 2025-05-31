Cardinals Cut Ties With 5-Year MLB Vet Amid Flurry Of Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals announced a few different moves on Saturday.
Of the moves announced, one that stood out was that the Cardinals are releasing five-year Major League Baseball veteran hurler Nick Anderson, as shared by the team.
"RHP Leonardo Taveras has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Nick Anderson (AAA) has been granted his unconditional release. LHP Brycen Mautz (AA) has been activated from the 7-day IL."
Anderson signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals in February and made 17 appearances in the minors for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds this season. Over that stretch, the veteran hurler pitched to a 6.20 ERA and a 20-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
He was taken in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft b the Milwaukee Brewers and eventually made his big league debut in 2019. That year, he appeared in 68 overall games with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. He has seen time in parts of five big league seasons with the Marlins, Rays, Atlanta Braves, and the Kansas City Royals. Anderson didn't actually make an appearance in the big leagues with the Cardinals.
Taveras is a 26-year-old prospect who has appeared in 10 games overall this season with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. He has logged a 9.00 ERA so far this season.
The Cardinals had a busy day Saturday before the action even kicked off with the Texas Rangers.
