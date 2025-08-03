Cardinals Star At Center Of MLB's 'Biggest Regret'
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone and it was interesting, to say the least.
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy. With the club's chances at a playoff spot dwindling, the Cardinals opted to into a sale. For weeks, there were conflicting rumors about the team's intentions. Some expected the Cardinals to sell. Others, wondered whether the Cardinals were close enough to .500 to warrant standing pat.
Well, the Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton away. The big name who wasn't moved, though, was Nolan Arenado. He was the talk of the offseason and early on this season, but he wasn't moved. Part of that was his own fault. He only shared a list with a few teams he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for. One that reportedly was on the list was the Houston Astros, but he ended up not waiving it for them.
In response, USA Today's Bob Nightengale called the decision the "biggest regret" of the trade season.
"Biggest regret," Nightengale said. "In December, the Cardinals agreed to trade Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado in to the Houston Astros, but he exercised his no-trade clause. He had a chance to be traded to the Los Angeles Angels in January. He turned it down. At the deadline, the Astros instead turned to Carlos Correa, who waived his no-trade clause and came home.
"That's twice Arenado has been thwarted by former Astros. First, it was Alex Bregman signing a free-agent contract with the Boston Red Sox in February with Arenado being their back-up plan, and now Correa, with Arenado the backup plan again."
Now, Arenado is on the Injured List. What's next for him?
