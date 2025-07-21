Cardinals Rumors Heating Up As Odd-Man Out Emerges
The St. Louis Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction and that could lead to a deal or two ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
St. Louis had a few pieces to specifically watch, including Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz. CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa talked about the Cardinals and shared that trade rumors around Matz are growing.
"Cardinals getting calls about Matz," Axisa said. "Teams are showing interest in Cardinals lefty Steven Matz, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. St. Louis is also likely to at least consider offers for righty relievers Ryan Helsley and Phil Maton. Helsley, Maton, and Matz will all be free agents after the season. The Cardinals are 51-47 and 2 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot, so they are in the postseason race.
"Now 34, Matz has had a terrific season with St. Louis as a multi-inning reliever, thanks mainly to his ability to limit walks and hard contact in the air. He's gotten at least four outs in 21 of his 28 appearances and at least five outs 16 times. This is the final season of Matz's four-year, $44 million contract. He will still be owed $4 million or so after the trade deadline."
The Cardinals aren't trending in the right direction to kick off the second half. If the trade deadline was tomorrow, it seems likely that the Cardinals would trade pieces away. Matz certainly seems like a likely option at this point.
More MLB: Cardinals Shaking Up Rotation, Giving Michael McGreevy Shot