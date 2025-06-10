Cardinals Star 'Holding Out Hopes' For New Deal In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have some serious talent at their disposal if they end up deciding to sell off around the trade deadline at the end of July.
MLB.com shared a column highlighting each team’s "best trade chip" and unsurprisingly closer Ryan Helsley was the guy for St. Louis, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley," Denton said. "The Cardinals explored the trade market for their two-time All-Star closer early last winter, but they pulled him off the market after the (New York Yankees) traded for (Devin Williams) and the (Philadelphia Phillies) signed free-agent reliever Jordan Romano. They aren’t likely to do so again at the Trade Deadline with Helsley about to hit free agency for the first time in his career this winter.
"Helsley, who is still holding out hopes of signing a long-term extension with the Cards, hasn’t worked nearly as much this season as 2024, when he set the club record with 49 saves, and that’s affected his sharpness. Thus far, Helsley is 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA, and he’s converted 13 of 17 save opportunities. However, his strikeout rate has fallen (29.7 percent to 25.2 percent) and his walk rate has climbed (8.6 percent to 11.7 percent). Could the Cardinals potentially package Helsley and veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado to a contender in a megadeal at the Trade Deadline?"
Helsley has appeared in 24 games so far this season and pitched to a 3.75 ERA with 13 saves. Will he end up getting the new deal in St. Louis that Denton noted he is looking for?
