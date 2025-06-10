Cardinals Sent Emerging Fan-Favorite Down Amid Flurry Of Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals made a handful of moves on Monday.
St. Louis took on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday and made four moves ahead of it, including sending Michael McGreevy down to the minors, as shared by the team.
"RHPs Riley O'Brien and Chris Roycroft have been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHPs Michael McGreevy and Matt Svanson have been optioned to Memphis."
O'Brien got into the action on Monday night and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and three base hits. Roycroft didn't get into the game and hasn't seen any action in a big league game since he allowed two earned runs against the Detroit Tigers on May 21st.
The big news of the day of course was the Cardinals sending McGreevy back down to the minors. It wasn't shocking by any means, but it's still noteworthy. McGreevy pitched six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8th and allowed four earned runs. It was his second big league start of the season after making his season debut with St. Louis on May 4th against the New York Mets.
McGreevy has been one of the most talked about members of the organization this season. He was great in Spring Training and that -- plus a red-hot start to the season in the minors -- has led fans to clamor for his promotion to the big leagues with a consistent role.
