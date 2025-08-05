Cardinals Star Isn't Leaving St. Louis Anytime Soon
The 2025 Major League Baseball -- like this past offseason -- wasn't as explosive as some thought it would be for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In both case, the club made it clear that they were preparing to trade veteran pieces away. Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals didn't really make any deals to trade guys away despite rumors and all of the chatter. This summer, the Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton, but there was speculation about other moves.
But, like the offseason, no-trade clauses came into play. Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, and Willson Contreras all made it clear they wanted to stay. It was also reported that Nolan Arenado didn't expand his list of acceptable landing spots.
Of the four, the guy who has been the most outspoken certainly is Contreras. He made it clear that he doesn't want to leave and loves St. Louis, but did note that it is a business, as transcribed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy.
"I just want to do my best here," Contreras said. "I don’t think I’ve done enough for me to leave the city yet. I like the challenges. ... The only thing I can control is how I perform on the field and how I treat my teammates and how this clubhouse stays with the good vibes...
"I already have my World Series ring. That’s one thing that most players are seeking. I was blessed enough to have my World Series ring my first year in the big leagues. And I’m not saying that business isn’t business, but as of right now, I’m going to stay here with the team. Like I said, I love challenges. This is one of the bigger challenges I’ve ever faced."
A rebuild clearly is on the way for St. Louis. Especially because Chaim Bloom is going to replace John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations after the season.
Rebuilds are tough. There will be plenty of young guys hitting the field with the Cardinals over the next few years, but you can't get throughout without a veteran presence as well. If Contreras' comments don't scream important veteran presence, we're not sure what does. He has made it clear over and over how much he wants to be in St. Louis. At a time like this, there aren't many who would say that. No matter what comes next, Contreras at least has made his case to stay for the foreseeable future.
