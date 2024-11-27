Ex-Cardinals Starter Loosely Linked To Rebuilding White Sox
There surely will be plenty of movement across Major League Baseball this offseason and pretty much every team will add in some capacity.
Whether it is a small minor league deal, or a $700 million mega contract, there isn't a team that will look exactly the same in 2025. The St. Louis Cardinals certainly won't. St. Louis has been in rumors for weeks as some have wondered if the organization is going to rebuild by trading away all of their expensive veterans. Anything could happen at this point.
There also are plenty of former members of the Cardinals available on the open market right now. Free agency is starting to heat up and it surely will be a solid winter for some former members of the St. Louis organization.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of one free agent that could "make sense" for every Major League Baseball club and mentioned the Chicago White Sox for former Cardinals hurler José Quintana.
"White Sox: José Quintana, (left-handed pitcher)," Feinsand said. "Chicago figures to have a young rotation in 2025, especially if the team trades Garrett Crochet as expected. Bringing in a veteran to lead the group makes sense, so why not a former White Sox pitcher who threw four 200-inning seasons for the club and made his only All-Star team during that stretch?"
Quintana spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets after being acquired by the Cardinals during the 2022 campaign. He logged a 3.75 ERA in 2024 across 31 starts for the Mets. In 2022, he shined in a small sample size with the Cardinals and had a 2.01 ERA across 12 starts.
Any team would be lucky to have him this winter.
