Cardinals Star Predicted To Cut Ties With St. Louis With $13M Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will be losing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter.
The 2022 National League Most Valuable Player is a free agent now after spending the last six seasons as a member of the Cardinals organization. He shined throughout his stint with the Cardinals but now will be playing elsewhere in 2025.
It had been reported toward the end of the season that the two sides were going to go their separate ways and then recently it was reported that Willson Contreras was going to take over the first base spot in 2025.
It's clear that Goldschmidt will be leaving the club. The New York Post's Jon Heyman put together a list of the top 40 free agents this winter with contract predictions and predicted that Goldschmidt will end up getting a $13 million deal this winter.
"Paul Goldschmidt: If he can have one or two more good years, he’s a Hall candidate," Heyman said. "$13M, one year."
Goldschmidt was ranked No. 35 on Heyman's list which isn't surprising at this stage of his career. He certainly will have options as he was an above-average first baseman in 2024, despite a down year by his standards.
It's unclear where he will land, but teams like the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs have been mentioned as possibilities. The New York Mets also may end up needing a first baseman if Pete Alonso decides to leave. He will have options and hopefully will shine once again.
More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Mock Proposal Sends $260 Million Star To Yankees