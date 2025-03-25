Cardinals 'Bold' Prediction Would Cut Ties With All-Star Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season on March 27th.
It's been an odd few months, but we can almost finally put it all behind us with real baseball in front of us. At the very least, it's going to be fun to have baseball back pretty much each night. The weather is getting warmer and now baseball is pretty much back.
It's an exciting time, even if the Cardinals don't have very high expectations. With the season just about to kick off, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made a list of "bold" predictions for each club and predicted that the Cardinals will eventually trade Nolan Arenado ahead of the trade deadline.
"St. Louis Cardinals: Arenado will be traded at the deadline," Axisa said. "This one feels like a long shot because it is much harder to trade a significant contract at the deadline than in the offseason, before everyone spends up their payroll limit. Long shots are what bold predictions are all about though, right? We know the Cardinals want to trade Nolan Arenado and that Arenado wants out. Put those two things together and it feels like only a matter of time until he's moved.
"It didn't happen this offseason (it almost did) but it will at the deadline, we boldly predict. Where will Arenado land? I won't be specific, though there's a certain all-in NL East team with a core that's starting to get older and wouldn't have to try hard to find a way to make things work on the infield corners (by moving a certain outfielder-turned-first baseman back to the outfield). Point is, I'm predicting Arenado moves at the trade deadline rather than waiting until next offseason."
Arenado obviously has been in trade rumors over the last few months. He's still with the team, Whether or not a trade happens, it's exciting that we will be able to see Cardinals baseball this week.
