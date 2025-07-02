Cardinals Star-Studded Updates: Two Positive, One Negative
The St. Louis Cardinals got a flurry of updates on Tuesday.
St. Louis is dealing with some injuries right now. Third baseman Nolan Arenado didn’t play on Monday. Jordan Walker has been out as he has dealt with appendicitis. Star slugger Willson Contreras was forced to leave the game on Tuesday after being hit on the hand.
Before Tuesday’s game, it was shared that Arenado could be back in time for the Chicago Cubs series, but it doesn’t sound like Walker will be, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Cardinals updates Lars Nootbaar returns, Nolan Arenado (hand) has the day off," Woo said. "Jordan Walker is here in PIT to be evaluated by the med staff, but will return to his rehab assignment starting Thurs...Walker won’t be activated before the Cubs series. Cardinals want to exercise caution as he comes back from appendicitis and are OK with giving him a few extra games to ease back into it."
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared an update for Contreras after the game.
"Willson Contreras returned from X-rays, and the Cardinals have diagnosed him with bruising," Goold said. "The X-rays did not show any fracture, per team official. He is being called 'day to day.'
There's a lot to be on the look out for as the Cardinals prepare for their series-finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates and then take on the Chicago Cubs right after that with a lot on the line.
