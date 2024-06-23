Cardinals Star Surprisingly Linked To Yankees Despite Recent Turnaround
The St. Louis Cardinals are two games above .500 for the first time all season.
St. Louis took down the San Francisco Giants on Sunday thanks to a brilliant performance from ace Sonny Gray. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and seem to be trending in a great direction.
The Cardinals are two games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 campaign and certainly seems like they will be buyers this summer. There still are about six weeks to go until the deadline, but it really does seem like the Cardinals will be adding.
St. Louis' recent performance mixed with the fact that the National League is having a down year overall seems to bode well for the Cardinals.
A few Cardinals players still have been mentioned in trade rumors recently although any deal should be considered unlikely now. St. Louis superstar Paul Goldschmidt was mentioned as a fit for the New York Yankees by Forbes' Bernie Pleskoff.
"Paul Goldschmidt-IB-St. Louis Cardinals-Age 36, 6-3, 225 pounds, Bats right," Pleskoff said. "Goldschmidt’s current salary is $26 million. He can still hit, and he would be a major force in the Yankees lineup that already features Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton. Goldschmidt would be changing leagues, which could be an advantage for the American League pitchers Goldschmidt has not regularly faced."
Any deal involving Goldschmidt should be considered extremely unlikely right now. New York may need a boost at first base, but the Cardinals are thriving right now and Goldschmidt is starting to heat up.
This likely won't be the last time Goldschmidt is linked to the Yankees but it would be shocking to see him get moved unless the Cardinals go on a lengthy losing streak.
