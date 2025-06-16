Cardinals Star Trailing Ex-Cardinal In First NL All-Star Voting Reveal
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a much better start this season than many people expected. This has largely been due to multiple players performing much better than they were expected to perform. While the pitching staff and defensive have carried the bulk of the load, the offense has been led by the breakout performance from infielder Brendan Donovan.
Donovan is slashing .313/.381/.440 with 20 doubles and a handful of home runs. He's played good defense and leads the Cardinals in multiple offensive categories. The young infielder ranks among the National League's best in a few categories which has led many to believe he could be headed for his first career All-Star Game, potentially looking to start the game at second base.
On Monday, the first NL All-Star voting numbers were revealed, and things aren't looking good for the Cardinals infielder. Donovan currently sits in fourth place among NL second basemen, trailing Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, Tommy Edman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Donovan is currently over 500,000 votes behind Marte for the top spot, but the fact that he's behind Edman, the player the Cardinals discarded like trash last year, is embarrassing for the Cardinals fan base.
Donovan is a much better player this year than Edman is, but the Dodgers' backing of their infielder is much more prevalent than the Cardinals' support of Donovan.
Cardinals fans only have a few more weeks to go vote before Edman is heading to the All-Star Game and Donovan is left watching from home.
