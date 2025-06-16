"No Excuses": Nolan Arenado Sounds Off On Cardinals Losing Ways
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a solid start earlier in the season due to a lengthy winning streak and some incredible defense. But the Cardinals roster isn't built to contend for a World Series this season. In fact, it's felt more like a fever dream watching the Cardinals win games than a true reality.
Now, the fever dream has come crashing back down to earth. The Cardinals lineup isn't all hot at the same time again. The pitching staff is no longer getting as lucky as it was earlier in the season. And the Cardinals are struggling to win a series.
Following a brutal series loss to the division rival Milwaukee Brewers, Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado opted out of making excuses.
“There’s no excuse,” Arenado said after Sunday’s loss. “Last month was a great month. This month is a tough month so far. Obviously, no days off makes it even tougher, but there are no excuses — everyone has to go through that. We’re keeping an even-keel mindset, but there’s no doubt that when we play division rivals, we have to win those series.”
There are really no excuses for the Cardinals to make either way. They're not battling injuries like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and plenty of other teams. They're not having bad luck with plays, umpires, or batted balls. The Cardinals are simply getting beat.
And this could continue beyond the first two weeks of June. The Cardinals will likely be sellers at the trade deadline and it wouldn't be shocking to see them lose more games if they trade players like Erick Fedde, Ryan Helsley, and Phil Maton this season.
More MLB: MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals Cut Ties With $260 Million Star