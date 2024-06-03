Cardinals Starter To Reach Important Milestone Indicating Return Is Near
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation hasn't been at full strength recently but that could change soon.
St. Louis has been missing starter Steven Matz as he has been dealing with a back injury. Matz was impressive to begin the 2024 season, but soreness in his back led to a few ugly outings and he hasn't appeared in a game since April 30th.
Matz could be on his way back to the club, though, as he will reach an important milestone in his recovery on Monday, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said that (left-handed pitcher) Steven Matz, who has been out since May 3, is scheduled to throw 'a full intensity bullpen' on Monday," Denton said. "How the protruding disc in his back feels after that will determine if he is sent out on a Minor League rehab assignment, Marmol said."
If Matz doesn't suffer any setbacks on Monday, there's a real chance that he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon. He likely wouldn't need many starts to work his way back up to speed, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in June.
St. Louis has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks but its depth has been tested. The impending return of Matz should help stabilize the back of the rotation and help take the Cardinals to another level.
The Cardinals currently are in a good spot, but things could get even better soon.
