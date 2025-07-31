Cardinals Strike Gold, Land Potential Star From Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals cut ties with Steven Matz on Wednesday night and the move certainly seems like a good one for the organization on paper.
Matz is heading to free agency after the season and wasn’t expected back in St. Louis. Instead of losing a veteran reliever for nothing, St. Louis just got Triple-A slugger Blaze Jordan. He hasn’t made his big league debut but is a step away in Triple-A right now.
In 88 total games this season, Jordan is slashing .308/.377/.495 with 12 homers, 62 RBIs, 22 doubles, and 59 runs scored. He's just 22 years old and what should make Cardinals fans more excited is the fact that he overlapped with Chaim Bloom in the Red Sox organization. Bloom was the Red Sox's chief baseball officer from 2020 through 2023. Over that time, he put a specific effort into rebuilding the farm system and now Boston has one of the best in the business.
Jordan is someone whose name popped up during the offseason heading into the 2025 season as well as rumors about Nolan Arenado ran rampant involving Boston. The Red Sox and Cardinals never got a deal done involving Arenado but now St. Louis did land Jordan at least.
If Arenado were to leave the organization -- whether ahead of the trade deadline or after the season -- that would leave a hole at third base. The Cardinals have some infielders already at their disposal, but Jordan is someone Red Sox fans liked and who could be solid in St. Louis.
