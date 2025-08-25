Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Struggling Young Phenom Entering 'Make-Or-Break' Territory

Jordan Walker needs to find his footing in the big leagues...

Aug 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) slides head first to score against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a long rebuild following another disappointing season this year. While there were a few bright spots, there have been more disappointing players than anything.

With a few weeks to go in the season, the Cardinals' coaching staff and front office are still evaluating players to figure out who fits into the future of the team, making the last few weeks of the season as important as ever for some.

FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested that Cardinals young star Jordan Walker was under the most pressure the rest of this season. It seems like Walker is entering make or break territory, where his future with St. Louis could be on the line.

Jordan Walker needs to turn it around for the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walke
"A former top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, Jordan Walker is under pressure to produce, and soon. If Walker fails to do so, he could find himself back on the trade block, as the 23-year-old has hit well in the minor leagues (specifically Memphis) and failed to do so at the major-league level," Powell wrote. "It is up to Walker to prove he is an MLB-caliber player, but at this point he has an OPS under .700 and a batting average just under .230. If Walker wants a regular spot in the Cardinals outfield next spring, he needs to prove he can hit at this level. That was supposed to be his strong suit."

There's an argument to be made that the Cardinals shouldn't give up hope on a 23-year-old outfielder with such high potential, but at a certain point, the slugger needs to produce. Besides from a few solid games sprinkled throughout the season, Walker has been unplayable for St. Louis.

To make matters worse, he's been unplayable since coming to the big leagues, yet, because of his age and potential, the Cardinals continue to use him.

Walker has the rest of this season to prove to the team that he can still develop into the player that everybody knows he can be. If he fails to do so, there's a chance he finds himself on the bench or the trade block going forward.

