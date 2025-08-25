Cardinals May Cut Ties With $75 Million Ace In Offseason Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals were seemingly ready to rebuild at the trade deadline. There were trade rumors that surrounded a lot of their best players including All-Stars like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and Sonny Gray.
But Gray and Arenado weren't willing to waive their no-trade clauses, so no deal ever came to fruition. That being said, the team might be willing to re-engage in trade talks involving these players in the winter.
The Athletic's Katie Woo recently reported that Gray isn't a lock to be in the Cardinals' starting rotation next season, despite having his no-trade clause.
Sonny Gray's trade buzz quietly heating up as offseason approaches
"I’m not all that sure Sonny Gray is a lock to be in next year’s rotation. While Gray has always publicly said he likes St. Louis, and he previously denied considering waiving his no-trade clause, he and the Cardinals could have a change of heart this winter," Woo wrote. "From a speculation standpoint, Gray is owed $35 million in 2026, the final season of his three-year deal (not including a $30 million club option for 2027).
"That is a lot of money to pay for one pitcher when the team isn’t exactly planning to be competitive next year. Gray might be inclined to at least peruse the trade market to see if there’s an opportunity with another team to pitch in meaningful ball games next year. Even if Gray stays with St. Louis, the Cardinals still have a rotation depth problem. It’s why Pallante continues to start, despite having a 1-6 record and 7.22 ERA in the second half. Tommy John surgeries for pitching prospects Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse and Cooper Hjerpe definitely don’t help either."
Trading Gray would be the best case scenario for the Cardinals.
He's on an expiring contract next season and the Cardinals likely don't want to pay him all the money he's owed. While he's refused go waive his no-trade clause in the past, it's becoming clear that he's not a part of the Cardinals' future plans. With that being so obvious, Gray may opt to change his mind in attempt to chase a winning season as a trade chip.
More MLB: Cardinals Writer Tabs Young Pitcher As Next Ace In St. Louis