Cardinals Suggested 'Fresh Trade' Would Send $260M Star To Tigers
If the St. Louis Cardinals really want to add to the farm system this offseason, there really is one obvious way to do so.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been in trade discussions all offseason so far. He seems like the team's most obvious trade chip and also happens to be arguably the team's best player. It would be sad to see him go if the Cardinals decided to cut ties with him.
But, he does have three years left on his $260 million deal which could be very interesting to teams if the Cardinals paid some of it down. Knowing they could get a player like Arenado for a few years rather jthan ust one should open up his market.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made a list of nine "fresh trade ideas" and suggested that the Cardinals should consider sending Arenado to the Detroit Tigers.
"Granted, Arenado is no longer at the height of his powers offensively," Kelly said. "The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner posted just a .719 OPS this past season, so Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris would have to think there's something of a rebound season left in Arenado's bat to trade for him.
"He has three seasons remaining on an eight-year, $260 million deal but will make a more modest $52 million over the next three campaigns...Arenado may prefer to go to a more established contender, but his options may be limited. If it comes down to returning to the Cardinals—who are taking a step back in 2025—or waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Tigers, Detroit offers a more immediate path to winning."
Arenado has been fantastic for the Cardinals, but any team hoping to contend in 2025 with a need in the middle of the lineup could use him. Once players like Juan Soto and Alex Bregman fly off the board in free agency, don't be shocked if a desperate team who missed out comes calling.
