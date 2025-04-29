Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Superstar 'Blocking Out' Endless Wild Speculation

The Cardinals can't seem to get out of wild speculation...

Aug 15, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; A detailed view of a baseball glove and St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout during the game between the Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most interesting teams in the league right now.

St. Louis doesn't the record it wants to have right now. The Cardinals currently have a 12-17 record. The club has a lot of veteran talent and could turn things around. St. Louis also could struggle and end up blowing things up around the trade deadline. It's too early right now to know, but you wouldn't know this if you scrolled social media.

There has been so much trade chatter around this team that you would think the trade deadline was a week away. Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been the center of them all. This is obviously because he was in trade chatter all offseason -- and even shut down a deal to the Houston Astros. He wasn't moved and has had a good start to the season for the Cardinals.

He recently talked about changes he has made this season and talked about his mindset, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"Mentally, I just feel like I’m in a much stronger place," Arenado said. "I’m just focusing on doing my job and helping this team win, and blocking out the uncontrollables."

With all of the noise out there, it's probably not the easiest thing in the world to continue to do the job each and every day. While this is the case, Arenado has been great this season in the first month of the campaign.

