Cardinals Superstar Called ‘Special’ By NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of its coldest streak of the season so far.
St. Louis has lost seven of its last eight games. The Cardinals got back in the loss column on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a tough, 3-2 affair. The Cardinals won 8-5 on Saturday but couldn't carry the momentum into Sunday's tilt. While this is the case, Nolan Arenado surely caught the attention of Brewers manager Pat Murphy.
After the game, he had nothing but good things to say about the Cardinals superstar, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Even Brewers manager Pat Murphy -- a longtime Arenado admirer who once tried to recruit the third baseman to play for him at Arizona State University -- was in awe," Denton said. "'I guess if anyone's considering whether or not Arenado is a Hall of Famer, that at-bat in the ninth, that's special,' Murphy raved. 'That's special. That was a tremendous at-bat. That'd give you chills thinking about, in baseball, to have that, facing 100 [mph] with a breaking ball that's pretty good. …
"That's a different level. Anybody can have a 12-pitch at-bat -- I say anybody, there's a lot of 12-pitch at-bats -- but to do it against that kind of stuff and then come up with a missile up the middle, yeah, that was tough."
Arenado was 1-for-4 in the game on Sunday, including one of the most impressive at-bats you are going to see. Things didn't work out, though, for St. Louis.
