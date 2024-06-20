Cardinals Superstar 'Day-To-Day' Following Hair-Raising Hit-By-Pitch
The St. Louis Cardinals can't afford to lose any more star players if they hope to establish themselves as legitimate contenders before the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cardinals roster has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far in 2024, including Tommy Edman, who has yet to return from offseason wrist surgery, Steven Matz, Drew Rom, Lars Nootbaar, Wilson Contreras and Kenyan Middleton, who won't pitch a single inning for St. Louis this season.
The latest injury scare comes from a Cardinals slugger who would be a major loss if he were to be sidelined for an extended period of time.
"Nolan Arenado exited the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to the (Miami) Marlins on Wednesday afternoon with a right elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning," MLB.com's Paige Leckie reported Wednesday. "X-rays taken at loanDepot park were negative and he is listed as day-to-day."
The incident was difficult for Cardinals fans to watch as Arenado immediately fell to the ground after being hit and was writhing in agonizing pain for several minutes.
It felt like déjà vu all over again after Arenado was hit by a pitch in his right hand on a June 13 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates and had to undergo X-rays to make sure there were no broken bones.
Arenado has batted .260 with 19 extra-base hits including six home runs, 32 RBIs and a .690 OPS in 70 games played for St. Louis this season.
The five-time Silver Slugger isn't having his best year at the plate but nonetheless, his presence is necessary for the Cardinals' success.
Hopefully, Arenado's latest injury is just a pricked nerve or something minor -- allowing him to return to the Cardinals lineup soon.
