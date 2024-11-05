Cardinals Superstar Duo Both Could Be Leaving St. Louis, Per Insider
The Major League Baseball offseason now is in full swing, and that means that the St. Louis Cardinals could make some major moves in the near future.
St. Louis' big moves of the offseason obviously won't be adding players to the organization. The Cardinals are looking to rebuild the farm system and cut salaries so their big moves will be trading stars away.
Sadly, there could be plenty on the way out of town in St. Louis. USA Today Sport's Bob Nightengale said that both third baseman Nolan Arenado and starting pitcher Sonny Gray both are available in possible trades.
"If you prefer the trade route, Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado and starter Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals are available, along with Chicago White Sox ace Garret Crochet, All-Star closer Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers, and perhaps Logan Gilbert or one of the other fabulous young Seattle Mariners starters," Nightengale said.
Arenado and Gray continue to be brought up, and with each passing day, it seems like a trade is more likely, even with no-trade clauses involved. Both Arenado and Gray are signed beyond the 2025 season so they certainly could bring back a good prospect haul for the Cardinals.
St. Louis has a lot of work to do and it sounds like the club is going to completely tear down the roster before it is able to build it back up again. It's going to be a long year for the Cardinals.
