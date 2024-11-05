Yankees Among Teams That Could Land Cardinals $8M Star In Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees certainly are in different positions right now.
St. Louis seems to be entering a rebuild, and the Yankees are coming off an appearance in the World Series. New York fell against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but it still is among the best teams in baseball.
The Yankees will be looking to add this winter while the Cardinals look to subtract high-priced veterans for prospects. Because of this, ESPN's Jeff Passan floated star closer Ryan Helsley as a fit for New York in a possible trade.
"Anyone in need of a closer need only look at the National League Central, where two of the best in baseball will be available," Passan said. "Executives say Milwaukee's Devin Williams and St. Louis' Ryan Helsley are both on the market, and they expect both to be moved at some point this winter. Each has one year of club control remaining and will be in his final season of arbitration, with Williams expected to command around $8 million and Helsley $7 million.
"And considering the level of production they provide -- Williams had a 1.25 ERA and struck out 38 in 21⅓ innings after returning from a back injury, and Helsley punched out 79 over 66⅓ innings with a 2.04 ERA and MLB-best 49 saves -- the asks will be understandably high. Teams in the market for a closer could include the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants, though realistically, any team would gladly add either Williams or Helsley to its bullpen."
Helsley is projected to get $8.1 million in 2025 by Spotrac and then will be a free agent after the season. It seems like his time in St. Louis is coming to an end. Could a trade be on the horizon with New York?
