Cardinals Superstar Linked To 8-Year, $100 Million Contract Extension
The San Diego Padres recently inked their superstar outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension that could be worth $200 million down the road. The Boston Red Sox signed their new second baseman, Kristian Campbell, to a new contract shortly after.
The St. Louis Cardinals could be the next team to attempt to ink their stars to contract extensions.
With all this in mind, Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could take a page out of the Padres and Red Sox's books and sign Masyn Winn to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension this season.
"Masyn Winn would be my choice for a long-term extension," Gauvain wrote. "He's a superb defender at a premium defensive position, he has the ability to steal 25 or more bags in a year, and his offensive output last year was strong for a shortstop.
"In November, I posited an eight-year, $100 million deal for Winn. He would top out at $25 million in year eight of his deal, and an additional year with a mutual option would give him another $25 million. A deal of this size would lock Winn in as the club's cornerstone, and he would immediately become the face of the team."
Winn would be the perfect player to sign to an extension. An eight-year deal, especially with club options on the back end, would lock Winn down in St. Louis for the next decade. The 23-year-old posted a 4.9 WAR season last year, so his value is only going to increase from here. If the Cardinals don't sign him to an extension now, they could be forced to give him upwards of $200 million when he eventually lands in free agency.
