Cardinals Superstar 'Most Likely' Will Leave St. Louis This Winter
There are just 10 games left in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis has had an up-and-down season, to say the least. The Cardinals currently have a 77-75 record and won't be back in the postseason. There were points in the season where St. Louis looked like it could be a playoff team. But there also were points where the Cardinals looked like they were one of the worst teams in the National League.
It's been an inconsistent season, and that's why the Cardinals are right around .500 right now, with just 10 games left.
Once the regular season ends, the playoffs will kick off. Right when the postseason ends, free agency will be here. This will be an important offseason for the Cardinals as they have an extremely important decision to make. Will the Cardinals bring back 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt?
He will be a free agent, and this is the team's biggest question mark. It's unclear what will happen, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks he will "finish his career elsewhere."
"Goldschmidt is a free agent, and although it’s possible the Cardinals could extend him a qualifying offer or try to bring him back on a short-term deal, the more likely scenario is that the 2022 (National League) Most Valuable Player will finish his career elsewhere," Feinsand said.
He joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season and has been everything the team could've hoped for. But, He now is 37 years old and now the Cardinals will have to decide whether or not to offer a contract.
