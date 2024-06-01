Cardinals Superstar Named One Of All-Star Hitters Who 'Could Be Dealt'
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a much better spot than they were a few weeks ago making a major sell-off significantly less likely.
St. Louis has been mentioned in a handful of rumors already this season but most have involved a firesale in some way, shape, or form. If the Cardinals can continue to find ways to win games, it may make more sense to buy around the trade deadline.
While this is the case, multiple Cardinals players still have been mentioned as trade options in the case that they take a turn for the worst. Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado even was called one of the top-five All-Star hitters "who could be dealt," by Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar.
"Even though Arenado has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract, this trade is not as foolish as one might think," Thosar said. "Arenado is a gamer, a grinder, and a winner first. But right now, he's stuck on a Cardinals team that has underperformed for over a year and appears to be going nowhere...
"When players get to be around Arenado's age (33) and understand that their best years are behind them, it becomes more of a concern for stars, in particular, to prioritize winning a championship and start earnestly chasing that ring before retirement comes crashing in. Despite how decorated the back of Arenado's baseball card is, he still has yet to appear in a championship series, let alone play in a World Series."
St. Louis is much more likely to add right now than to subtract -- especially a player of Arenado's caliber. A trade may not be likely, but shouldn't be fully ruled out, yet.
