Cardinals Rising Star To Reach Milestone; Finally Showing Signs Of Return
The St. Louis Cardinals finally have started to turn things around and still aren't even at full strength.
St. Louis is in second place in the National League Central and certainly could gain some ground in the standings if it can continue to play how it has lately. One thing that would make that even easier is if they start to get reinforcements back.
The Cardinals have been missing some important pieces throughout the season so far including versatile utility man Tommy Edman. He has been dealing with the ramifications of offseason wrist surgery and hasn't appeared in a single game yet this season.
It's still unclear when he will return, but he did reach an important milestone on Saturday as he took left-handed batting practice for the first time, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"(Cardinals) injury updates, per Oli Marmol: Tommy Edman (wrist) is taking left-handed BP for the first time," Denton said. "Steven Matz (back) is throwing a second bullpen today at Busch Stadium. Riley O’Brien (forearm strain) will throw a second bullpen at Busch Stadium on Sunday."
Edman took a major step forward last season and was expected to be the Cardinals' everyday center fielder in 2024. It's unclear what his role will be when he's able to return, but he surely will be an important piece for St. Louis.
St. Louis' offense hasn't been up to par so far this season and Edman could help add another boost. Plus, the one-time Gold Glove Award winner could help out defensively across the diamond.
It seems like things are looking up for the Cardinals.
